Religare Enterp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 826.94 crore, up 34.99% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 826.94 crore in December 2021 up 34.99% from Rs. 612.58 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 249.64 crore in December 2021 down 120.04% from Rs. 113.45 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.95 crore in December 2021 down 150.11% from Rs. 79.72 crore in December 2020.
Religare Enterp shares closed at 122.30 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.55% returns over the last 6 months and 84.05% over the last 12 months.
|Religare Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|826.94
|794.03
|612.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|826.94
|794.03
|612.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|198.28
|185.10
|145.48
|Depreciation
|13.52
|13.12
|14.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|77.99
|318.54
|7.91
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|644.94
|554.12
|387.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-107.80
|-276.85
|57.61
|Other Income
|54.32
|93.99
|7.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-53.47
|-182.86
|65.44
|Interest
|196.71
|189.67
|179.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-250.18
|-372.53
|-114.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-250.18
|-372.53
|-114.45
|Tax
|0.32
|31.49
|-1.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-250.50
|-404.01
|-112.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-250.50
|-404.01
|-112.46
|Minority Interest
|0.87
|-25.12
|-0.98
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-249.64
|-429.14
|-113.45
|Equity Share Capital
|318.39
|318.05
|258.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.84
|-13.99
|-4.38
|Diluted EPS
|-7.84
|-14.00
|-4.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.84
|-13.99
|-4.38
|Diluted EPS
|-7.84
|-14.00
|-4.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited