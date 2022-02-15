Religare Enterp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 826.94 crore, up 34.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 826.94 crore in December 2021 up 34.99% from Rs. 612.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 249.64 crore in December 2021 down 120.04% from Rs. 113.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.95 crore in December 2021 down 150.11% from Rs. 79.72 crore in December 2020.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 122.30 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.55% returns over the last 6 months and 84.05% over the last 12 months.