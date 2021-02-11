Religare Enterp Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 612.58 crore, up 7.05% Y-o-Y
February 11, 2021 / 11:02 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 612.58 crore in December 2020 up 7.05% from Rs. 572.23 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.45 crore in December 2020 up 51.25% from Rs. 232.72 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.72 crore in December 2020 up 173.27% from Rs. 108.80 crore in December 2019.
Religare Enterp shares closed at 66.60 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)
|Religare Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|612.58
|627.65
|187.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|384.26
|Total Income From Operations
|612.58
|627.65
|572.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|145.48
|150.75
|149.14
|Depreciation
|14.28
|14.81
|15.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|7.91
|13.19
|-79.74
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|387.30
|392.50
|624.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|57.61
|56.41
|-136.93
|Other Income
|7.83
|12.53
|12.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|65.44
|68.93
|-124.08
|Interest
|179.89
|180.80
|142.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-114.45
|-111.87
|-266.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-114.45
|-111.87
|-266.24
|Tax
|-1.98
|3.32
|3.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-112.46
|-115.19
|-269.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-112.46
|-115.19
|-269.31
|Minority Interest
|-0.98
|-2.37
|36.61
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|-0.06
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-113.45
|-117.62
|-232.72
|Equity Share Capital
|258.93
|258.84
|258.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.38
|-4.55
|-9.27
|Diluted EPS
|-4.38
|-4.55
|-9.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.38
|-4.55
|-9.27
|Diluted EPS
|-4.38
|-4.55
|-9.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited