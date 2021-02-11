Religare Enterp Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 612.58 crore, up 7.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 612.58 crore in December 2020 up 7.05% from Rs. 572.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.45 crore in December 2020 up 51.25% from Rs. 232.72 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.72 crore in December 2020 up 173.27% from Rs. 108.80 crore in December 2019.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 66.60 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)