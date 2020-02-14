Religare Enterp Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 572.23 crore, down 18.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 572.23 crore in December 2019 down 18.78% from Rs. 704.58 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 232.72 crore in December 2019 up 31.51% from Rs. 339.77 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 108.80 crore in December 2019 up 6.21% from Rs. 116.01 crore in December 2018.
Religare Enterp shares closed at 44.90 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.78% returns over the last 6 months and 125.06% over the last 12 months.
|Religare Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|187.98
|219.40
|1,498.44
|Other Operating Income
|384.26
|396.76
|-793.85
|Total Income From Operations
|572.23
|616.15
|704.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|149.14
|126.86
|125.88
|Depreciation
|15.28
|17.74
|6.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-79.74
|1.26
|-998.36
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|6.50
|--
|Other Expenses
|624.48
|370.04
|1,655.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-136.93
|93.75
|-84.56
|Other Income
|12.85
|59.28
|-37.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-124.08
|153.03
|-122.11
|Interest
|142.16
|186.67
|214.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-266.24
|-33.64
|-336.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-170.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-266.24
|-203.64
|-336.14
|Tax
|3.07
|2.15
|3.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-269.31
|-205.80
|-339.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-269.31
|-205.80
|-339.77
|Minority Interest
|36.61
|2.11
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-232.72
|-203.70
|-339.77
|Equity Share Capital
|258.13
|216.94
|216.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.27
|-9.39
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-9.27
|-9.39
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.27
|-9.39
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-9.27
|-9.39
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:47 am