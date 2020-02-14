Religare Enterp Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 572.23 crore, down 18.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 572.23 crore in December 2019 down 18.78% from Rs. 704.58 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 232.72 crore in December 2019 up 31.51% from Rs. 339.77 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 108.80 crore in December 2019 up 6.21% from Rs. 116.01 crore in December 2018.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 44.90 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.78% returns over the last 6 months and 125.06% over the last 12 months.