Relic Life Scie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 34.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Relic Life Science are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 34.49% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 78.36% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 62.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.
Relic Life Scie shares closed at 21.95 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.04% returns over the last 6 months and 28.36% over the last 12 months.
|Relic Life Science
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|0.37
|0.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|0.37
|0.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.13
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.18
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.05
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.05
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.05
|0.05
|Tax
|0.11
|--
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.05
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.05
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.14
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.14
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.14
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.14
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited