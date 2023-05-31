Relic Life Scie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 34.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 34.49% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 78.36% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 62.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Relic Life Scie shares closed at 21.95 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.04% returns over the last 6 months and 28.36% over the last 12 months.