Relic Life Scie Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 29.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2021 up 29.47% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 down 482.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.

Relic Life Scie shares closed at 12.30 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months