    Relic Life Scie Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 12.85% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Relic Life Science are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2023 down 12.85% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 145.82% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 125.93% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

    Relic Life Scie shares closed at 17.55 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.39% returns over the last 6 months and -35.95% over the last 12 months.

    Relic Life Science
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.430.240.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.430.240.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.110.11
    Depreciation0.040.040.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.410.150.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.050.21
    Other Income0.030.040.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.010.24
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.11-0.020.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.11-0.020.24
    Tax--0.11--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.11-0.120.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.11-0.120.24
    Equity Share Capital3.603.603.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.440.65
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.440.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.440.65
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.440.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:44 pm

