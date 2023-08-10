Relic Life Scie Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 12.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2023 down 12.85% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 145.82% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 125.93% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

Relic Life Scie shares closed at 17.55 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.39% returns over the last 6 months and -35.95% over the last 12 months.