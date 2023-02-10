English
    Relic Life Scie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 27.22% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Relic Life Science are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 27.22% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 60.24% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    Relic Life Science
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.370.350.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.370.350.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.100.12
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.190.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.040.10
    Other Income0.030.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.060.13
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.050.060.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.050.060.13
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.050.060.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.050.060.13
    Equity Share Capital3.603.603.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.180.35
    Diluted EPS0.140.180.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.180.35
    Diluted EPS0.140.180.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited