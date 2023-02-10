Relic Life Scie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 27.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 27.22% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 60.24% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Relic Life Scie EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2021.

Relic Life Scie shares closed at 18.95 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.54% returns over the last 6 months and -17.61% over the last 12 months.