Relic Life Scie Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, up 277.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in December 2018 up 277.76% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2018 up 594.09% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2018 up 636.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.

Relic Life Scie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2017.

Relic Life Scie shares closed at 10.60 on November 26, 2018 (BSE)