Relic Life Scie Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 25.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in September 2022 down 25.91% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 71.51% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 65.38% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

Relic Life Scie EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2021.

Relic Life Scie shares closed at 24.70 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.22% returns over the last 6 months and 72.37% over the last 12 months.