Relic Life Scie Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 30.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in September 2021 up 30.17% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021 up 58.65% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021 up 52.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2020.

Relic Life Scie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2020.

Relic Life Scie shares closed at 12.81 on October 19, 2021 (BSE)