English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Relic Life Scie Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 34.49% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Relic Life Science are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 34.49% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 79.18% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 75% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    Relic Life Scie shares closed at 21.93 on June 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.33% returns over the last 6 months and 26.40% over the last 12 months.

    Relic Life Science
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.240.370.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.240.370.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.130.13
    Depreciation0.040.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.180.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.030.03
    Other Income0.040.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.050.05
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.050.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.050.05
    Tax0.11--0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.120.05-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.120.05-0.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.120.05-0.07
    Equity Share Capital3.603.603.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.440.14-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.440.14-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.440.14-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.440.14-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Relic Life Scie #Relic Life Science #Results
    first published: Jun 7, 2023 01:25 pm