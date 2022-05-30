Relic Life Scie Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in March 2022 up 14.19% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 14.21% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Relic Life Scie shares closed at 17.10 on May 25, 2022 (BSE)