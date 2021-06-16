MARKET NEWS

Relic Life Scie Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 29.47% Y-o-Y

June 16, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Relic Life Science are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2021 up 29.47% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 down 499.5% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.

Relic Life Scie shares closed at 12.30 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months

Relic Life Science
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.330.440.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.330.440.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.080.090.07
Depreciation-0.030.030.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.210.130.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.200.05
Other Income0.030.000.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.100.200.07
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.100.200.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.100.200.07
Tax0.08--0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.200.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-0.10----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.200.02
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.080.200.02
Equity Share Capital3.603.603.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.060.550.01
Diluted EPS-0.060.550.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.060.550.01
Diluted EPS-0.060.550.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 16, 2021 12:44 pm

