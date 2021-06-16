Relic Life Scie Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 29.47% Y-o-Y
June 16, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Relic Life Science are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2021 up 29.47% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 down 499.5% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.
Relic Life Scie shares closed at 12.30 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months
|Relic Life Science
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.33
|0.44
|0.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.33
|0.44
|0.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.09
|0.07
|Depreciation
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.21
|0.13
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.20
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.20
|0.07
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.20
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|0.20
|0.07
|Tax
|0.08
|--
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|0.20
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.10
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.20
|0.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.08
|0.20
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.55
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.55
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.55
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.55
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited