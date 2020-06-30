Relic Life Scie Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 21.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2020 down 21.09% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 365.33% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

Relic Life Scie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2019.

Relic Life Scie shares closed at 14.70 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 60.48% returns over the last 12 months.