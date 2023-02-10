Relic Life Scie Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 27.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 27.22% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 60.24% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.