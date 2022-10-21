Reliance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140,358.00 crore, up 35.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140,358.00 crore in September 2022 up 35.72% from Rs. 103,418.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,915.00 crore in September 2022 down 25.07% from Rs. 9,228.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15,322.00 crore in September 2022 down 5.1% from Rs. 16,146.00 crore in September 2021.

Reliance EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.09 in September 2021.

Reliance shares closed at 2,500.60 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.01% returns over the last 6 months and -7.40% over the last 12 months.