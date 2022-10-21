Reliance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140,358.00 crore, up 35.72% Y-o-Y

|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|140,358.00
|151,343.00
|103,418.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|140,358.00
|151,343.00
|103,418.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|101,061.00
|118,669.00
|71,424.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,368.00
|2,416.00
|2,619.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2,562.00
|-10,584.00
|-1,367.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,416.00
|1,405.00
|1,386.00
|Depreciation
|2,614.00
|2,251.00
|2,705.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20,964.00
|17,429.00
|16,979.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,373.00
|19,757.00
|9,672.00
|Other Income
|3,335.00
|2,531.00
|3,769.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,708.00
|22,288.00
|13,441.00
|Interest
|2,916.00
|2,616.00
|2,487.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9,792.00
|19,672.00
|10,954.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9,792.00
|19,672.00
|10,954.00
|Tax
|2,877.00
|4,576.00
|1,726.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6,915.00
|15,096.00
|9,228.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6,915.00
|15,096.00
|9,228.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6,766.00
|6,765.00
|6,551.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.22
|22.31
|14.09
|Diluted EPS
|10.22
|22.31
|13.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.22
|22.31
|14.09
|Diluted EPS
|10.22
|22.31
|13.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited