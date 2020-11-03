Reliance Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61,246.00 crore, down 29.71% Y-o-Y

|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61,246.00
|47,461.00
|87,137.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61,246.00
|47,461.00
|87,137.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39,824.00
|29,128.00
|60,042.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,613.00
|1,367.00
|1,662.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-169.00
|195.00
|2,778.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,064.00
|1,187.00
|1,797.00
|Depreciation
|2,233.00
|2,174.00
|2,317.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11,267.00
|8,456.00
|7,192.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,414.00
|4,954.00
|11,349.00
|Other Income
|4,164.00
|4,211.00
|3,629.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,578.00
|9,165.00
|14,978.00
|Interest
|4,819.00
|4,780.00
|2,723.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,759.00
|4,385.00
|12,255.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|4,420.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,759.00
|8,805.00
|12,255.00
|Tax
|-1,787.00
|-948.00
|2,553.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6,546.00
|9,753.00
|9,702.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6,546.00
|9,753.00
|9,702.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6,445.00
|6,445.00
|6,339.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.16
|8.34
|15.31
|Diluted EPS
|10.04
|8.32
|15.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.16
|15.25
|15.31
|Diluted EPS
|10.04
|15.21
|15.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited