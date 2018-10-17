Reliance Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 96,167.00 crore, up 40.32% Q-o-Q

|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|96,167.00
|91,159.00
|68,532.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|96,167.00
|91,159.00
|68,532.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|74,808.00
|65,930.00
|45,307.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,732.00
|2,263.00
|2,166.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5,742.00
|-2,299.00
|924.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,493.00
|1,480.00
|1,182.00
|Depreciation
|2,745.00
|2,762.00
|2,268.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,984.00
|8,631.00
|5,970.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,147.00
|12,392.00
|10,715.00
|Other Income
|2,012.00
|2,068.00
|2,057.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14,159.00
|14,460.00
|12,772.00
|Interest
|2,417.00
|2,138.00
|1,314.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11,742.00
|12,322.00
|11,458.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11,742.00
|12,322.00
|11,458.00
|Tax
|2,883.00
|3,502.00
|3,193.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8,859.00
|8,820.00
|8,265.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8,859.00
|8,820.00
|8,265.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6,338.00
|6,336.00
|6,333.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.98
|13.92
|13.03
|Diluted EPS
|13.98
|13.91
|13.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.98
|13.92
|13.03
|Diluted EPS
|13.98
|13.91
|13.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited