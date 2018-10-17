Reliance Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 96,167.00 crore, up 40.32% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 96,167.00 crore in September 2018 up 40.32% from Rs. 68,532.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,859.00 crore in September 2018 up 7.19% from Rs. 8,265.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,147.00 crore in September 2018 up 13.36% from Rs. 10,715.00 crore in September 2017.

Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 13.98 in September 2018 from Rs. 13.03 in September 2017.

Reliance shares closed at 1,163.80 on October 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given 23.25% returns over the last 6 months and 33.10% over the last 12 months.