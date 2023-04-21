English
    Reliance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122,133.00 crore, down 8.85% Y-o-Y

    April 21, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 122,133.00 crore in March 2023 down 8.85% from Rs. 133,991.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13,821.00 crore in March 2023 up 24.58% from Rs. 11,094.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20,855.00 crore in March 2023 up 18.14% from Rs. 17,653.00 crore in March 2022.

    Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 20.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.40 in March 2022.

    Reliance shares closed at 2,346.05 on April 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.18% returns over the last 6 months and -13.70% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations122,133.00129,415.00133,991.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations122,133.00129,415.00133,991.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81,631.0090,147.0098,614.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,808.002,382.002,844.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-921.002,456.001,079.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,444.001,433.001,416.00
    Depreciation2,734.002,532.002,465.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19,101.0017,963.0015,457.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15,336.0012,502.0012,116.00
    Other Income2,785.002,579.003,072.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18,121.0015,081.0015,188.00
    Interest3,745.003,349.001,984.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14,376.0011,732.0013,204.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14,376.0011,732.0013,204.00
    Tax555.003,359.002,110.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13,821.008,373.0011,094.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13,821.008,373.0011,094.00
    Equity Share Capital6,766.006,766.006,765.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.4312.3816.40
    Diluted EPS20.4312.3816.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.4312.3816.40
    Diluted EPS20.4312.3816.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Apr 21, 2023 11:11 pm