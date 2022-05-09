 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133,991.00 crore, up 55.85% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 133,991.00 crore in March 2022 up 55.85% from Rs. 85,977.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11,094.00 crore in March 2022 up 45.65% from Rs. 7,617.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17,653.00 crore in March 2022 up 36.11% from Rs. 12,970.00 crore in March 2021.

Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 16.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.82 in March 2021.

Reliance shares closed at 2,640.90 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.55% returns over the last 6 months and 36.76% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 133,991.00 117,396.00 85,977.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 133,991.00 117,396.00 85,977.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98,614.00 82,584.00 56,777.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,844.00 2,988.00 2,376.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1,079.00 -788.00 1,097.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,416.00 1,287.00 1,265.00
Depreciation 2,465.00 2,597.00 2,562.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15,457.00 17,430.00 14,289.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12,116.00 11,298.00 7,611.00
Other Income 3,072.00 3,443.00 2,797.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15,188.00 14,741.00 10,408.00
Interest 1,984.00 2,301.00 3,001.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13,204.00 12,440.00 7,407.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13,204.00 12,440.00 7,407.00
Tax 2,110.00 2,273.00 -210.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11,094.00 10,167.00 7,617.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11,094.00 10,167.00 7,617.00
Equity Share Capital 6,765.00 6,765.00 6,445.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.40 15.39 11.82
Diluted EPS 16.40 15.22 11.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.40 15.39 11.82
Diluted EPS 16.40 15.22 11.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
