Reliance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133,991.00 crore, up 55.85% Y-o-Y

|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|133,991.00
|117,396.00
|85,977.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|133,991.00
|117,396.00
|85,977.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|98,614.00
|82,584.00
|56,777.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,844.00
|2,988.00
|2,376.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,079.00
|-788.00
|1,097.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,416.00
|1,287.00
|1,265.00
|Depreciation
|2,465.00
|2,597.00
|2,562.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15,457.00
|17,430.00
|14,289.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,116.00
|11,298.00
|7,611.00
|Other Income
|3,072.00
|3,443.00
|2,797.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15,188.00
|14,741.00
|10,408.00
|Interest
|1,984.00
|2,301.00
|3,001.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13,204.00
|12,440.00
|7,407.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13,204.00
|12,440.00
|7,407.00
|Tax
|2,110.00
|2,273.00
|-210.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11,094.00
|10,167.00
|7,617.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11,094.00
|10,167.00
|7,617.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6,765.00
|6,765.00
|6,445.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.40
|15.39
|11.82
|Diluted EPS
|16.40
|15.22
|11.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.40
|15.39
|11.82
|Diluted EPS
|16.40
|15.22
|11.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
