Reliance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133,991.00 crore, up 55.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133,991.00 crore in March 2022 up 55.85% from Rs. 85,977.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11,094.00 crore in March 2022 up 45.65% from Rs. 7,617.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17,653.00 crore in March 2022 up 36.11% from Rs. 12,970.00 crore in March 2021.

Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 16.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.82 in March 2021.

Reliance shares closed at 2,640.90 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.55% returns over the last 6 months and 36.76% over the last 12 months.