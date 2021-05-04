Reliance Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 85,977.00 crore, up 16.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85,977.00 crore in March 2021 up 16.25% from Rs. 73,956.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,617.00 crore in March 2021 up 195.23% from Rs. 2,580.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,970.00 crore in March 2021 down 15.17% from Rs. 15,289.00 crore in March 2020.

Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 11.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.77 in March 2020.

Reliance shares closed at 1,959.05 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and 37.79% over the last 12 months.