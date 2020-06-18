Reliance Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 73,956.00 crore, down 11.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73,956.00 crore in March 2020 down 11.71% from Rs. 83,765.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,580.00 crore in March 2020 down 69.85% from Rs. 8,556.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15,289.00 crore in March 2020 down 7.83% from Rs. 16,587.00 crore in March 2019.

Reliance EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.77 in March 2020 from Rs. 13.50 in March 2019.

Reliance shares closed at 1,615.35 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.35% returns over the last 6 months and 27.17% over the last 12 months.