Reliance Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 73,956.00 crore, down 11.71% Y-o-Y

|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73,956.00
|86,376.00
|83,765.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73,956.00
|86,376.00
|83,765.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|50,447.00
|61,844.00
|59,085.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,158.00
|1,841.00
|1,594.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,247.00
|91.00
|-1,881.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,506.00
|1,426.00
|1,405.00
|Depreciation
|2,685.00
|2,551.00
|2,465.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9,749.00
|8,216.00
|9,690.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8,658.00
|10,407.00
|11,407.00
|Other Income
|3,946.00
|3,867.00
|2,715.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,604.00
|14,274.00
|14,122.00
|Interest
|4,161.00
|2,520.00
|2,791.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8,443.00
|11,754.00
|11,331.00
|Exceptional Items
|-4,245.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,198.00
|11,754.00
|11,331.00
|Tax
|1,618.00
|2,169.00
|2,775.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,580.00
|9,585.00
|8,556.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,580.00
|9,585.00
|8,556.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6,339.00
|6,339.00
|6,339.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.77
|15.12
|13.50
|Diluted EPS
|10.77
|15.12
|13.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.07
|15.12
|13.50
|Diluted EPS
|4.07
|15.12
|13.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited