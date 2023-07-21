English
    Reliance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117,136.00 crore, down 20.6% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 10:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117,136.00 crore in June 2023 down 20.6% from Rs. 147,534.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,726.00 crore in June 2023 down 35.57% from Rs. 15,096.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19,256.00 crore in June 2023 down 21.53% from Rs. 24,539.00 crore in June 2022.

    Reliance EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.31 in June 2022.

    Reliance shares closed at 2,619.85 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.25% returns over the last 6 months and 4.67% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations117,136.00118,702.00147,534.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117,136.00118,702.00147,534.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials80,833.0081,631.00118,669.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,622.002,808.002,416.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2,197.00-921.00-10,584.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,628.001,444.001,405.00
    Depreciation2,819.002,734.002,251.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13,495.0015,670.0013,620.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13,542.0015,336.0019,757.00
    Other Income2,895.002,785.002,531.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16,437.0018,121.0022,288.00
    Interest3,596.003,745.002,616.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12,841.0014,376.0019,672.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12,841.0014,376.0019,672.00
    Tax3,115.00555.004,576.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9,726.0013,821.0015,096.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9,726.0013,821.0015,096.00
    Equity Share Capital6,766.006,766.006,765.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3820.4322.31
    Diluted EPS14.3720.4322.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3820.4322.31
    Diluted EPS14.3720.4322.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:55 pm

