Reliance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117,136.00 crore, down 20.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117,136.00 crore in June 2023 down 20.6% from Rs. 147,534.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,726.00 crore in June 2023 down 35.57% from Rs. 15,096.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19,256.00 crore in June 2023 down 21.53% from Rs. 24,539.00 crore in June 2022.

Reliance EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.31 in June 2022.

Reliance shares closed at 2,619.85 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.25% returns over the last 6 months and 4.67% over the last 12 months.