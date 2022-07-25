 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151,343.00 crore, up 67.1% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 151,343.00 crore in June 2022 up 67.1% from Rs. 90,570.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15,096.00 crore in June 2022 up 75.64% from Rs. 8,595.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24,539.00 crore in June 2022 up 63.07% from Rs. 15,048.00 crore in June 2021.

Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 22.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.28 in June 2021.

Reliance shares closed at 2,502.90 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)

Reliance Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 151,343.00 133,991.00 90,570.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 151,343.00 133,991.00 90,570.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 118,669.00 98,614.00 68,230.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,416.00 2,844.00 2,240.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10,584.00 1,079.00 -6,886.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,405.00 1,416.00 1,337.00
Depreciation 2,251.00 2,465.00 2,509.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17,429.00 15,457.00 14,189.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19,757.00 12,116.00 8,951.00
Other Income 2,531.00 3,072.00 3,588.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22,288.00 15,188.00 12,539.00
Interest 2,616.00 1,984.00 2,351.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19,672.00 13,204.00 10,188.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19,672.00 13,204.00 10,188.00
Tax 4,576.00 2,110.00 1,593.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15,096.00 11,094.00 8,595.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15,096.00 11,094.00 8,595.00
Equity Share Capital 6,765.00 6,765.00 6,550.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.31 16.40 13.28
Diluted EPS 22.31 16.40 13.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.31 16.40 13.28
Diluted EPS 22.31 16.40 13.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:00 am
