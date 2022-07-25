Reliance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151,343.00 crore, up 67.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151,343.00 crore in June 2022 up 67.1% from Rs. 90,570.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15,096.00 crore in June 2022 up 75.64% from Rs. 8,595.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24,539.00 crore in June 2022 up 63.07% from Rs. 15,048.00 crore in June 2021.

Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 22.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.28 in June 2021.

Reliance shares closed at 2,502.90 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)