    Reliance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151,343.00 crore, up 67.1% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 151,343.00 crore in June 2022 up 67.1% from Rs. 90,570.00 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15,096.00 crore in June 2022 up 75.64% from Rs. 8,595.00 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24,539.00 crore in June 2022 up 63.07% from Rs. 15,048.00 crore in June 2021.

    Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 22.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.28 in June 2021.

    Reliance shares closed at 2,502.90 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)

    Reliance Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations151,343.00133,991.0090,570.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151,343.00133,991.0090,570.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials118,669.0098,614.0068,230.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,416.002,844.002,240.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10,584.001,079.00-6,886.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,405.001,416.001,337.00
    Depreciation2,251.002,465.002,509.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17,429.0015,457.0014,189.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19,757.0012,116.008,951.00
    Other Income2,531.003,072.003,588.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22,288.0015,188.0012,539.00
    Interest2,616.001,984.002,351.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19,672.0013,204.0010,188.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19,672.0013,204.0010,188.00
    Tax4,576.002,110.001,593.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15,096.0011,094.008,595.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15,096.0011,094.008,595.00
    Equity Share Capital6,765.006,765.006,550.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.3116.4013.28
    Diluted EPS22.3116.4013.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.3116.4013.28
    Diluted EPS22.3116.4013.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Refineries #Reliance #Reliance Industries #Results
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:00 am
