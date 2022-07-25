Reliance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151,343.00 crore, up 67.1% Y-o-Y

|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|151,343.00
|133,991.00
|90,570.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|151,343.00
|133,991.00
|90,570.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|118,669.00
|98,614.00
|68,230.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,416.00
|2,844.00
|2,240.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10,584.00
|1,079.00
|-6,886.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,405.00
|1,416.00
|1,337.00
|Depreciation
|2,251.00
|2,465.00
|2,509.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17,429.00
|15,457.00
|14,189.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19,757.00
|12,116.00
|8,951.00
|Other Income
|2,531.00
|3,072.00
|3,588.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22,288.00
|15,188.00
|12,539.00
|Interest
|2,616.00
|1,984.00
|2,351.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19,672.00
|13,204.00
|10,188.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19,672.00
|13,204.00
|10,188.00
|Tax
|4,576.00
|2,110.00
|1,593.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15,096.00
|11,094.00
|8,595.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15,096.00
|11,094.00
|8,595.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6,765.00
|6,765.00
|6,550.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.31
|16.40
|13.28
|Diluted EPS
|22.31
|16.40
|13.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.31
|16.40
|13.28
|Diluted EPS
|22.31
|16.40
|13.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
