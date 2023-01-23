 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129,415.00 crore, up 10.24% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 129,415.00 crore in December 2022 up 10.24% from Rs. 117,396.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,373.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.65% from Rs. 10,167.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17,613.00 crore in December 2022 up 1.59% from Rs. 17,338.00 crore in December 2021.

Reliance EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.39 in December 2021.

Reliance shares closed at 2,442.65 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.41% returns over the last 6 months and -1.40% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 129,415.00 140,358.00 117,396.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 129,415.00 140,358.00 117,396.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90,147.00 101,061.00 82,584.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,382.00 2,368.00 2,988.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2,456.00 2,562.00 -788.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,433.00 1,416.00 1,287.00
Depreciation 2,532.00 2,614.00 2,597.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17,963.00 20,964.00 17,430.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12,502.00 9,373.00 11,298.00
Other Income 2,579.00 3,335.00 3,443.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15,081.00 12,708.00 14,741.00
Interest 3,349.00 2,916.00 2,301.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11,732.00 9,792.00 12,440.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11,732.00 9,792.00 12,440.00
Tax 3,359.00 2,877.00 2,273.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8,373.00 6,915.00 10,167.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8,373.00 6,915.00 10,167.00
Equity Share Capital 6,766.00 6,766.00 6,765.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.38 10.22 15.39
Diluted EPS 12.38 10.22 15.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.38 10.22 15.39
Diluted EPS 12.38 10.22 15.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am