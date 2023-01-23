English
    Reliance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129,415.00 crore, up 10.24% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 129,415.00 crore in December 2022 up 10.24% from Rs. 117,396.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,373.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.65% from Rs. 10,167.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17,613.00 crore in December 2022 up 1.59% from Rs. 17,338.00 crore in December 2021.

    Reliance EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.39 in December 2021.

    Reliance shares closed at 2,442.65 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.41% returns over the last 6 months and -1.40% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations129,415.00140,358.00117,396.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations129,415.00140,358.00117,396.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials90,147.00101,061.0082,584.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,382.002,368.002,988.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2,456.002,562.00-788.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,433.001,416.001,287.00
    Depreciation2,532.002,614.002,597.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17,963.0020,964.0017,430.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12,502.009,373.0011,298.00
    Other Income2,579.003,335.003,443.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15,081.0012,708.0014,741.00
    Interest3,349.002,916.002,301.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11,732.009,792.0012,440.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11,732.009,792.0012,440.00
    Tax3,359.002,877.002,273.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8,373.006,915.0010,167.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8,373.006,915.0010,167.00
    Equity Share Capital6,766.006,766.006,765.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.3810.2215.39
    Diluted EPS12.3810.2215.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.3810.2215.39
    Diluted EPS12.3810.2215.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
