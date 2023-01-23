Reliance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129,415.00 crore, up 10.24% Y-o-Y

|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|129,415.00
|140,358.00
|117,396.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|129,415.00
|140,358.00
|117,396.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|90,147.00
|101,061.00
|82,584.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,382.00
|2,368.00
|2,988.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2,456.00
|2,562.00
|-788.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,433.00
|1,416.00
|1,287.00
|Depreciation
|2,532.00
|2,614.00
|2,597.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17,963.00
|20,964.00
|17,430.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,502.00
|9,373.00
|11,298.00
|Other Income
|2,579.00
|3,335.00
|3,443.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15,081.00
|12,708.00
|14,741.00
|Interest
|3,349.00
|2,916.00
|2,301.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11,732.00
|9,792.00
|12,440.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11,732.00
|9,792.00
|12,440.00
|Tax
|3,359.00
|2,877.00
|2,273.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8,373.00
|6,915.00
|10,167.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8,373.00
|6,915.00
|10,167.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6,766.00
|6,766.00
|6,765.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.38
|10.22
|15.39
|Diluted EPS
|12.38
|10.22
|15.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.38
|10.22
|15.39
|Diluted EPS
|12.38
|10.22
|15.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited