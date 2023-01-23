Reliance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129,415.00 crore, up 10.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129,415.00 crore in December 2022 up 10.24% from Rs. 117,396.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,373.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.65% from Rs. 10,167.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17,613.00 crore in December 2022 up 1.59% from Rs. 17,338.00 crore in December 2021.

Reliance EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.39 in December 2021.

Reliance shares closed at 2,442.65 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.41% returns over the last 6 months and -1.40% over the last 12 months.