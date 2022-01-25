Reliance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 117,396.00 crore, up 74.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117,396.00 crore in December 2021 up 74.18% from Rs. 67,400.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,167.00 crore in December 2021 up 17.84% from Rs. 8,628.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17,338.00 crore in December 2021 up 40.89% from Rs. 12,306.00 crore in December 2020.

Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 15.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.39 in December 2020.

Reliance shares closed at 2,377.90 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.50% returns over the last 6 months and 22.51% over the last 12 months.