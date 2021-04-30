Reliance Retail reports 45% jump in Q4 profit to Rs 2,247 crore

live bse live

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a 45 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in its net profit to Rs 2,247 crore for the quarter ended March. The company’s revenue for the period also climbed 24.4 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 47,064 crore.

“Reliance Retail delivers a resilient performance against the backdrop of an unprecedented and challenging operating environment, arising from the COVID pandemic situation that emerged at the start of the year,” the company said in a press release.

Reliance Retail’s EBITDA stood at Rs 3,617 crore, up 17.2 percent sequentially.

According to the company, EBITDA growth was enabled by doubling of consumer electronics profits, continued benefits from cost management initiatives, and a boost from investment income of ₹ 534 crore.

Despite a challenging year, due to the government-enforced restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company 1456 new stores and generated over 65,000 jobs for the year. Of this most stores, 826, were added in the fourth quarter. Its total store count now stands at 12,711 stores, covering 33.8 million sq ft. at the end of the year.

The company also said its thrust on expansion and transformation continued for the year, with a focus on strengthening omnichannel and digital platform capabilities and scaling up new commerce. Reliance Retail had launched its hyperlocal grocery platform last year.

MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.