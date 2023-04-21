 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Retail Q4: Net profit up 13% at Rs 2,415 crore on highest ever footfalls

Moneycontrol News
Apr 22, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

Revenue from operations jumped 19.4 per cent YoY from Rs 58,017 crore in the corresponding quarter last year

Reliance Retail (Representative Image)

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of diversified conglomerate Reliance Industries, clocked 12.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 2,415 crore in the quarter ended March 2023.

Gross revenue stood at Rs 69,267 crore, rising 19.4 percent YoY from Rs 58,017 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said.

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) jumped 32.6 percent YoY to Rs 4,914 crore. EBITDA margin came in at 7.1 percent, which indicates a 70 basis point improvement YoY but flat on a sequential basis.

Reliance Retail saw highest ever footfall at 21.9 crore across formats with 966 new store openings, the company said in an exchange filing.