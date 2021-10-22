Reliance Retail back to pre-COVID levels led by strong growth in fashion and lifestyle categories

Reliance retail (Image: Shutterstock)

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries, posted strong quarterly results for the second quarter (Q2) on Friday as strong momentum in its lifestyle and fashion business propelled the business to the pre-COVID levels. According to the company’s management, the fashion and lifestyle category which includes brands such as Reliance Trends, AJIO, Reliance Brand and others grew by over two times during the September quarter as restrictions eased further and consumers flocked back to the stores.

“Retail had a very good quarter and our revenue has crossed pre-COVID levels. We grew about percent as compared to Q2FY21 but we are ahead of even Q2 of FY20,” said Dinesh Thapar, Group Chief Financial Officer, Reliance Retail while addressing a media briefing after announcing the second quarter results.

Reliance Retail posted a 10.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q2 gross revenue to Rs 45,426 crore as compared to Rs 41,100 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company’s net profit for the period climbed by 74 percent YoY to Rs 1,695 crore as compared to Rs 973 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, Reliance Retail’s quarter-on-quarter gross revenue jumped by 18 percent and net profit by 76 percent. The company had reported a revenue of Rs 38,547 crore in the first quarter, and a net profit of Rs 962 crore.

The company posted an EBIDTA of Rs 2,913 crore, up 45.2 percent YoY and 50 percent QoQ, driven by fashion and lifestyle, cost management and investment income.

Recovery on track

Recovery in footfalls and sales as restrictions eased helped the company register growth across categories but especially in fashion and retail which were the star performers of the quarter. With COVID-related restrictions easing, the business recorded higher store operating days at 89 percent compared to 61 percent last quarter while footfalls recovered to 78 percent of pre-COVID levels compared to 46 percent last quarter.

“We are now getting back to normal; footfalls were at 78 percent in Q2 and in October we are getting closer to 90 percent recovery in footfalls,” said Thapar.

“The sentiment has also distinctly improved and we have seen demand come back in a big way across the country. We have had a good festive season and due to relaxations and increased pace of vaccination people are out shopping across our stores,” he added.

As curbs eased, the company resumed its expansion plans and added 813 new stores during the quarter taking the total count to 13,635 stores across 37.3 million sq ft. retail space while the business commissioned 86 warehouses and fulfilment centres spread in an area of 2.5 million square feet of space to bolster its service capabilities.

