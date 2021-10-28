Reliance Power Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.49 crore, up 12.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.49 crore in September 2021 up 12.88% from Rs. 16.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.27 crore in September 2021 down 174.02% from Rs. 80.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.71 crore in September 2021 down 76.06% from Rs. 186.73 crore in September 2020.

Reliance Power shares closed at 15.55 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 249.44% returns over the last 6 months and 409.84% over the last 12 months.