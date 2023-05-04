Reliance Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, down 39.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in March 2023 down 39.02% from Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 879.50 crore in March 2023 up 1398.92% from Rs. 67.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 273.71 crore in March 2023 down 917.53% from Rs. 33.48 crore in March 2022.

Reliance Power EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2022.

Reliance Power shares closed at 11.90 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.62% returns over the last 6 months and -14.70% over the last 12 months.