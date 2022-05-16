 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Reliance Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, up 5.13% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in March 2022 up 5.13% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.71 crore in March 2022 down 13.63% from Rs. 59.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.48 crore in March 2022 down 33.81% from Rs. 50.58 crore in March 2021.

Reliance Power shares closed at 12.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.09% returns over the last 6 months and 83.82% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.92 4.59 4.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.92 4.59 4.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.94 2.00 1.75
Depreciation 3.91 4.00 3.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.75 7.66 3.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.68 -9.07 -4.37
Other Income 36.25 35.17 51.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.57 26.10 46.67
Interest 97.28 98.30 106.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -67.71 -72.20 -59.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -67.71 -72.20 -59.59
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -67.71 -72.20 -59.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -67.71 -72.20 -59.59
Equity Share Capital 3,400.13 3,400.13 2,805.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.23 -0.21
Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.21 -0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.23 -0.21
Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.21 -0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Reliance Power #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.