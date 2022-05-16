Reliance Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, up 5.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in March 2022 up 5.13% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.71 crore in March 2022 down 13.63% from Rs. 59.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.48 crore in March 2022 down 33.81% from Rs. 50.58 crore in March 2021.

Reliance Power shares closed at 12.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.09% returns over the last 6 months and 83.82% over the last 12 months.