Reliance Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, up 5.13% Y-o-Y
May 16, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in March 2022 up 5.13% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.71 crore in March 2022 down 13.63% from Rs. 59.59 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.48 crore in March 2022 down 33.81% from Rs. 50.58 crore in March 2021.
Reliance Power shares closed at 12.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.09% returns over the last 6 months and 83.82% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.92
|4.59
|4.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.92
|4.59
|4.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|2.00
|1.75
|Depreciation
|3.91
|4.00
|3.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.75
|7.66
|3.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.68
|-9.07
|-4.37
|Other Income
|36.25
|35.17
|51.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.57
|26.10
|46.67
|Interest
|97.28
|98.30
|106.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-67.71
|-72.20
|-59.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-67.71
|-72.20
|-59.59
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-67.71
|-72.20
|-59.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-67.71
|-72.20
|-59.59
|Equity Share Capital
|3,400.13
|3,400.13
|2,805.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.23
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.21
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.23
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.21
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
