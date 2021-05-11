MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Reliance Power Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore, down 23.15% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore in March 2021 down 23.15% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.59 crore in March 2021 up 77.51% from Rs. 264.94 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.58 crore in March 2021 down 12.76% from Rs. 57.98 crore in March 2020.

Reliance Power shares closed at 6.65 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 118.03% returns over the last 6 months and 269.44% over the last 12 months.

Close
Reliance Power
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations4.685.316.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.685.316.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.751.121.81
Depreciation3.914.083.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.395.074.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.37-4.96-4.57
Other Income51.0439.5758.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.6734.6154.04
Interest106.26106.75121.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-59.59-72.14-67.27
Exceptional Items-----194.56
P/L Before Tax-59.59-72.14-261.83
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-59.59-72.14-261.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-----3.11
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-59.59-72.14-264.94
Equity Share Capital2,805.132,805.132,805.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.21-0.26-0.94
Diluted EPS-0.21-0.26-0.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.21-0.26-0.94
Diluted EPS-0.21-0.26-0.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Reliance Power #Results
first published: May 11, 2021 11:11 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.