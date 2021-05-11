Reliance Power Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore, down 23.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore in March 2021 down 23.15% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.59 crore in March 2021 up 77.51% from Rs. 264.94 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.58 crore in March 2021 down 12.76% from Rs. 57.98 crore in March 2020.

Reliance Power shares closed at 6.65 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 118.03% returns over the last 6 months and 269.44% over the last 12 months.