Reliance Power Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore, down 23.15% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore in March 2021 down 23.15% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.59 crore in March 2021 up 77.51% from Rs. 264.94 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.58 crore in March 2021 down 12.76% from Rs. 57.98 crore in March 2020.
Reliance Power shares closed at 6.65 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 118.03% returns over the last 6 months and 269.44% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.68
|5.31
|6.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.68
|5.31
|6.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.75
|1.12
|1.81
|Depreciation
|3.91
|4.08
|3.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.39
|5.07
|4.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.37
|-4.96
|-4.57
|Other Income
|51.04
|39.57
|58.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|46.67
|34.61
|54.04
|Interest
|106.26
|106.75
|121.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-59.59
|-72.14
|-67.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-194.56
|P/L Before Tax
|-59.59
|-72.14
|-261.83
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-59.59
|-72.14
|-261.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-3.11
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-59.59
|-72.14
|-264.94
|Equity Share Capital
|2,805.13
|2,805.13
|2,805.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.26
|-0.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.26
|-0.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.26
|-0.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.26
|-0.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited