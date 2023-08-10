Reliance Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.49 crore, down 25.62% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 7.49 3.00 10.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 7.49 3.00 10.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.79 1.56 0.95 Depreciation 3.99 4.05 3.97 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.67 305.34 5.73 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.96 -307.95 -0.58 Other Income 29.89 30.19 30.41 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.93 -277.76 29.83 Interest 44.07 -120.40 99.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.14 -157.36 -69.18 Exceptional Items -- 1,036.86 -- P/L Before Tax -17.14 879.50 -69.18 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -17.14 879.50 -69.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -17.14 879.50 -69.18 Equity Share Capital 3,735.21 3,735.21 3,400.13 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 2.52 -0.20 Diluted EPS -0.05 2.38 -0.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 2.52 -0.20 Diluted EPS -0.05 2.38 -0.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited