    Reliance Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.49 crore, down 25.62% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Power are:Net Sales at Rs 7.49 crore in June 2023 down 25.62% from Rs. 10.07 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2023 up 75.22% from Rs. 69.18 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.92 crore in June 2023 down 8.52% from Rs. 33.80 crore in June 2022.Reliance Power shares closed at 18.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.98% returns over the last 6 months and 28.98% over the last 12 months.
    Reliance Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.493.0010.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.493.0010.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.791.560.95
    Depreciation3.994.053.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.67305.345.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.96-307.95-0.58
    Other Income29.8930.1930.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.93-277.7629.83
    Interest44.07-120.4099.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.14-157.36-69.18
    Exceptional Items--1,036.86--
    P/L Before Tax-17.14879.50-69.18
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-17.14879.50-69.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-17.14879.50-69.18
    Equity Share Capital3,735.213,735.213,400.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.052.52-0.20
    Diluted EPS-0.052.38-0.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.052.52-0.20
    Diluted EPS-0.052.38-0.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

