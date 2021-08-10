Reliance Power Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore, up 9.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore in June 2021 up 9.37% from Rs. 12.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 78.14 crore in June 2021 down 173.03% from Rs. 106.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.10 crore in June 2021 down 80.39% from Rs. 219.77 crore in June 2020.

Reliance Power shares closed at 12.70 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 262.86% returns over the last 6 months and 238.67% over the last 12 months.