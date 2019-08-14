Reliance Power Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.79 crore, up 36.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.79 crore in June 2019 up 36.06% from Rs. 10.87 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 92.54 crore in June 2019 down 2414.67% from Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.81 crore in June 2019 down 85.31% from Rs. 141.69 crore in June 2018.

Reliance Power shares closed at 3.60 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -67.42% returns over the last 6 months and -89.53% over the last 12 months.