HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Reliance Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, down 54.68% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in December 2022 down 54.68% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 84.91 crore in December 2022 down 17.6% from Rs. 72.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.95 crore in December 2022 down 13.79% from Rs. 30.10 crore in December 2021.

Reliance Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.08 13.63 4.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.08 13.63 4.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.80 0.95 2.00
Depreciation 4.02 4.02 4.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.25 5.99 7.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.99 2.67 -9.07
Other Income 30.92 29.87 35.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.93 32.54 26.10
Interest 106.84 103.22 98.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -84.91 -70.68 -72.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -84.91 -70.68 -72.20
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -84.91 -70.68 -72.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -84.91 -70.68 -72.20
Equity Share Capital 3,628.66 3,400.13 3,400.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 -0.21 -0.23
Diluted EPS -0.25 -0.21 -0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 -0.21 -0.23
Diluted EPS -0.25 -0.21 -0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited