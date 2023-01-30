Reliance Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, down 54.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in December 2022 down 54.68% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 84.91 crore in December 2022 down 17.6% from Rs. 72.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.95 crore in December 2022 down 13.79% from Rs. 30.10 crore in December 2021.
Reliance Power shares closed at 12.65 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.30% returns over the last 6 months and -14.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|Reliance Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.08
|13.63
|4.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.08
|13.63
|4.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.80
|0.95
|2.00
|Depreciation
|4.02
|4.02
|4.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.25
|5.99
|7.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.99
|2.67
|-9.07
|Other Income
|30.92
|29.87
|35.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.93
|32.54
|26.10
|Interest
|106.84
|103.22
|98.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-84.91
|-70.68
|-72.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-84.91
|-70.68
|-72.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-84.91
|-70.68
|-72.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-84.91
|-70.68
|-72.20
|Equity Share Capital
|3,628.66
|3,400.13
|3,400.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.21
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.21
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.21
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.21
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited