Reliance Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, down 54.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in December 2022 down 54.68% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 84.91 crore in December 2022 down 17.6% from Rs. 72.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.95 crore in December 2022 down 13.79% from Rs. 30.10 crore in December 2021.

Reliance Power shares closed at 12.65 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.30% returns over the last 6 months and -14.53% over the last 12 months.