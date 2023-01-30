English
    Reliance Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, down 54.68% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in December 2022 down 54.68% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 84.91 crore in December 2022 down 17.6% from Rs. 72.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.95 crore in December 2022 down 13.79% from Rs. 30.10 crore in December 2021.

    Reliance Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.0813.634.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.0813.634.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.800.952.00
    Depreciation4.024.024.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.255.997.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.992.67-9.07
    Other Income30.9229.8735.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.9332.5426.10
    Interest106.84103.2298.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-84.91-70.68-72.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-84.91-70.68-72.20
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-84.91-70.68-72.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-84.91-70.68-72.20
    Equity Share Capital3,628.663,400.133,400.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-0.21-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.25-0.21-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-0.21-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.25-0.21-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited