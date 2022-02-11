Reliance Power Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, down 13.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore in December 2021 down 13.56% from Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 72.20 crore in December 2021 down 0.08% from Rs. 72.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.10 crore in December 2021 down 22.2% from Rs. 38.69 crore in December 2020.

Reliance Power shares closed at 16.15 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.47% returns over the last 6 months and 389.39% over the last 12 months.