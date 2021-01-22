Reliance Power Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore, up 6.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore in December 2020 up 6.41% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 72.14 crore in December 2020 down 63.43% from Rs. 44.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.69 crore in December 2020 down 38.96% from Rs. 63.38 crore in December 2019.

Reliance Power shares closed at 3.50 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given -6.67% returns over the last 6 months and 59.09% over the last 12 months.