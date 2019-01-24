Reliance Power Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore, up 10.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore in December 2018 up 10.07% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.54 crore in December 2018 down 119525% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.35 crore in December 2018 down 80.75% from Rs. 105.69 crore in December 2017.
Reliance Power shares closed at 28.10 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.19% returns over the last 6 months and -41.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|Reliance Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.70
|21.56
|4.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.70
|21.56
|4.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.76
|3.15
|3.76
|Depreciation
|4.09
|5.31
|4.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.58
|8.41
|15.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.73
|4.69
|-19.46
|Other Income
|27.99
|113.77
|121.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.26
|118.46
|101.56
|Interest
|111.96
|113.66
|100.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-95.70
|4.80
|0.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-95.70
|4.80
|0.85
|Tax
|0.88
|0.87
|0.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-96.58
|3.93
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|1.04
|1.04
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-95.54
|4.97
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|2,805.13
|2,805.13
|2,805.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.01
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.01
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited