Reliance Power Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore, up 10.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore in December 2018 up 10.07% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.54 crore in December 2018 down 119525% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.35 crore in December 2018 down 80.75% from Rs. 105.69 crore in December 2017.

Reliance Power shares closed at 28.10 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.19% returns over the last 6 months and -41.03% over the last 12 months.