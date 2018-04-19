Reliance Power Q4 net rises 16%

Reliance Power today reported a 16 percent rise in its January-March quarter net profit on higher electricity generation.

Net profit in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 fiscal at Rs 250.47 crore was 16 percent higher than Rs 215.9 crore net profit in the same period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from operations or turnover was however lower at Rs 2,400.58 crore when compared with Rs 2,596.5 crore in the year ago period. The company did not give reason for the decline in the revenue.

The company said its 3,960 MW Sasan ultra-mega power plant in Madhya Pradesh generated 31,793 million units operating at PLF of 91.6 percent, the highest among all 1000+ MW thermal plants in the country.

Captive coal mines of Sasan UMPP produced 18 Million Tonnes of coal, the highest among the private sector players in the country.

Its 1,200 MW Rosa Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh generated 7,719 million units operating at PLF of 73 percent while the 600 MW Butibori Power Plant in Maharashtra generated 3,307 million units operating at PLF of 63 percent.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), it said, has approved USD 583 million loan for the proposed 750 MW gas-based power plant and LNG terminal project in Bangladesh.

For the full 2017-18 fiscal, turnover was higher than Rs 10,122.9 crore as opposed to Rs 10,891.68 crore in the previous year.

Net profit was lower at Rs 1,034.81 crore from Rs 1,104.16 crore.

Reliance Power has a portfolio of 5,945 megawatts of coal, gas, hydro and renewable energy projects.