English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Reliance Power Q2 loss widens to Rs 340 crore

    The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 133.10 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Reliance Power said in a BSE filing.

    PTI
    November 10, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Reliance Power on Thursday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 340.26 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

    The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 133.10 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, it said in a BSE filing.

    Total expenses of the company rose to Rs 2,216.07 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,979.17 crore in the same period a year ago.

    Its total income increased to Rs 1,945.14 crore from Rs 1,886.82 crore earlier.

    Reliance Power made a debt repayment of Rs 390 crore in the quarter. The company added that it is on track to repay Rs 1,500 crore debt in FY'23.

    Close
    (Disclaimer:  Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
    PTI
    Tags: #earnings #quarterly results #Reliance Power #September quarter
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 07:57 pm