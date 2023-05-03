English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Reliance Power posts Rs 322 crore net profit in March quarter

    The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 657.89 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, according to a BSE filing.

    PTI
    May 03, 2023 / 10:28 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Reliance Power on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 321.79 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

    The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 657.89 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, according to a BSE filing.

    Total income of the company stood Rs 1,856.32 crore in the latest March quarter as against Rs 1,878.40 crore in the same period a year ago.

    The company's board has appointed  Punit Narendra Garg as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent).

    Besides, Ramandeep Kaur has been appointed as the Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer and Ashok Kumar Pal as the Manager.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #earnings #Q4 #Reliance Power #Results
    first published: May 3, 2023 10:28 pm