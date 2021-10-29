Reliance Power Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,847.24 crore, down 24.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,847.24 crore in September 2021 down 24.58% from Rs. 2,449.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.05 crore in September 2021 down 146.42% from Rs. 105.67 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 835.42 crore in September 2021 down 30.24% from Rs. 1,197.56 crore in September 2020.

Reliance Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2020.

Reliance Power shares closed at 14.80 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 225.27% returns over the last 6 months and 393.33% over the last 12 months.